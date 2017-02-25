Brazil’s footballing legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly called Pele’s son, Edinho has been jailed for money laundering and drug trafficking. Edinho, a former professional goalkeeper, was first arrested in 2005 over the charges, but appealed. He remained free during the appeal but was sentenced in 2014 to 33 years. The court apparently reduced the sentence to 12 years and 10 months, but ruled that he must remain in prison pending appeal. Edinho, however denies all the charges. He said there was no single evidence that he committed the crimes he was being charged for as he arrived at a police station in the city of Santos. He said, “I’m frustrated because I’m being massacred by the legal system. “I never had any involvement with money laundering.” Four other people have also been sentenced in the same case, including a man accused of controlling much of the drug trafficking in the Greater Santos region – Ronaldo Duarte Barsotti, known as Naldinho.