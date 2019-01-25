As Nigerian workers registered under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) remain faithful in their cause, the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have invested not less than N221.89 billion in real estate properties out of the N8.50 trillion total assets.
According to the National Pension Commission (PenCom) …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2FYEyId
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to the National Pension Commission (PenCom) …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2FYEyId
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]