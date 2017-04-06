Pepsi has pulled its controversial ad featuring Kendall Jenner which was released late Tuesday. READ: Pepsi Comes Under Fire For Controversial Ad Featuring Kendall Jenner [VIDEO] The ad was heavily criticised as a mockery of the protest culture and the Black Lives matter movement. A statement announcing the decision to pull the ad read, “Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. “Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”