Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

World Pepsi Withdraws Controversial Ad

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Apr 6, 2017 at 8:33 AM. Views count: 148

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Pepsi has pulled its controversial ad featuring Kendall Jenner which was released late Tuesday.

    pepsi ad.JPG

    READ: Pepsi Comes Under Fire For Controversial Ad Featuring Kendall Jenner [VIDEO]

    The ad was heavily criticised as a mockery of the protest culture and the Black Lives matter movement.

    A statement announcing the decision to pull the ad read, “Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding.

    “Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”
     
    Jules, Apr 6, 2017 at 8:33 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments