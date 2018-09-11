Richbrands Group is an uncommon marketing communications enterprise with the primary purpose of helping brands grow. We achieve this by deploying the most effective communication to the consumer or target audience using our unique, creative and unboxed ideas, strategies and tactics. We are big on the application of technological tools to boost the accuracy, efficiency and effectiveness of our results.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Position: Personal Assistant to the CEO
Job Location: Lagos
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2Olshys – Jobgurus Services
Get more Latest Jobs
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Position: Personal Assistant to the CEO
Job Location: Lagos
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2Olshys – Jobgurus Services
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[29]