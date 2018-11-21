Biosec Solutions is an identity management consultancy with core biometrics, smart card and token based enterprise architecture and delivery strengths. Our goal is to provide high technology systems and solutions to challenges paramount in the African space. We are recruiting …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2PK8aiQ – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ng
Get more Latest Jobs
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2PK8aiQ – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ng
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[21]