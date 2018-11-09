Metro Peter Obi, Ghost Of The Past And Reality Of Today – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Never live in today like tomorrow won’t come, while he reigned supreme as the lord of the manor, he exhibited certain needless manifestations that were antithetical to common sense.

In a swift moment of needless impulse, he bundled some northerners, mostly those who engaged in menial jobs …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2z0ZB90

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top