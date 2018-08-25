Metro Phones with bendable, flexible screens are closer than you think – CNET – CNET

#1
Flexible phones are back on the menu.

Though we’ve seen flexible screens in Samsung’s Galaxy phones, 2013’s LG G Flex phone and LG’s OLED TV that rolls up like a poster from this year’s CES, we still haven’t seen a …



Read more via CNET – https://ift.tt/2wdekwa

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top