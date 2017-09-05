A 5-year old boy was left dismayed when he discovered a python inside his toilet as he lifted the lid at a home in Southend, Essex. Specialists from pet shop Scales and Fangs came to the rescue, removing the harmless 3ft (91cm) baby royal python. "It smelt of bleach and a bit toilet-y," Ethan Pinion from the pet shop said. The boy's mother, Mrs Cowell revealed that the toilet had been blocked for several days and the water wasn't draining well, but now they know the reason why. "He was frantic, and shaking, and I could tell something was wrong, but that was not what I expected," she said. "I had to use a broom handle to lift the lid, then out popped its head and its tongue came out as well." She had to phone her neighbour Rob Yeldham to come over and help. Rob said "I've done many snake rescues in my 10 years, but I've never had one in a toilet before. It's definitely a first for us,"