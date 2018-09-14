Featured Thread #1
Dignitaries from around the world laid to rest former UN secretary general Kofi Annan in his native Ghana on Thursday. In the ceremony attended by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and other world leaders, calls were made to keep alive the legacy of a “stubborn optimist” to create a better, more …
