Some Nigerian pastor narrowly escaped a serious tragedy following a road mishap while travelling to Imo state.
One of the pastors, Evangelist Sunday Okafor, explained that he was travelling to Imo state for a program in his Ford explorer SUV along with two other pastors on Friday, December 28th, …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2EYWAJQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
One of the pastors, Evangelist Sunday Okafor, explained that he was travelling to Imo state for a program in his Ford explorer SUV along with two other pastors on Friday, December 28th, …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2EYWAJQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]