Metro PHOTOS: Chibok residents stranded as Boko Haram set village ablaze – TheCable

#1
It was a sad Christmas for Bwalakila, a village in Chibok, as Boko Haram insurgents burnt many houses. This happened three days after the insurgents attacked Makalama, another Chibok village.

“The insurgents came in from Sambisa around 11pm on Christmas day to attack,” a resident told TheCable on Wednesday. …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2BGKz8J

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top