Metro PHOTOS: Doctors flood Lagos venue of recruitment by Saudi officials – TheCable

#1
“I truly want to be a specialist, but if I stay here I will never reach my potential. Never,” a doctor at a private clinic in Abuja, told BBC in 2005.

Fourteen years after, the situation seem to have gone from bad to worse and the loss of Nigeria has …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2CnbtUo

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top