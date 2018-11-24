The late Chairman of Credit Switch Technology Limited, Chief Ope Bademosi was on Friday, November 23rd 2018 laid to rest in Ondo state. His wife, son and daughter are pictured below at the funeral.
The late Bademosi was stabbed to death by his Togolese cook, Anani Sunday, in his …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2zkmtAk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The late Bademosi was stabbed to death by his Togolese cook, Anani Sunday, in his …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2zkmtAk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]