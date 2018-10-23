Yesterday, the Ondo state police command arrested 22-year-old Togolese cook, Sunday Anani, over the murder of his boss, Chief Opeyemi Bademosi, a socialite and chairman of Credit Switch Technology.Chief Bademosi was found dead in the pool of his blood by his wife, inside their home in Parkview estate on Wednesday, October 31st. ReadAnani who is the prime suspect in the murder of Chief Ope Bademosi, was arrested at his hideout in Ondo State yesterday, October 2ndIn a video posted online, Sunday alleged that some persons, believed to be assassins, came to their home on the day of the incident and killed the deceased