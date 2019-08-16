A 34-year-old man is nursing injuries at the Narok County Referral Hospital Kenya, after his wife bit off his lower lip in a family fight on Sunday night.
Talking to the press from his hospital bed on Thursday, Benson Onsongo, a resident of Talek in Narok West and …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2z5Zfxa
Get more World News
Talking to the press from his hospital bed on Thursday, Benson Onsongo, a resident of Talek in Narok West and …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2z5Zfxa
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]