Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos, and his ‘fiancee’ Lauren Sanchez couldn’t get their hands off each other as they attended the Tom Ford Hollywood fashion show in Los Angeles on Friday.
The world’s richest man, 56, and his rumored fiance, 50, who sat on the front row held hands …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2H50H70
Get more World News
The world’s richest man, 56, and his rumored fiance, 50, who sat on the front row held hands …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2H50H70
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]