World PHOTOS of Trump's 'African Brother' That Broke The Internet

Discussion in 'World News' started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 1, 2017 at 9:25 AM.

    It trended and broke the internet last year – a photo of Donald Trump's African ''half-brother''. It was first shared by one Qwame Frizy. People had a good mockery of the Trump meme.

    In the wake of the several protests in the United States against Trump presidency, the photo was again shared by American comedian and radio host Ricky Smiley's on his Facebook page, January 25.

    And that's not the only comedy meme. Another makes the claim that the man in the photo is one 'Nyirongo Trump' of Malawi.

    Well, who is the man 'memed' after US President, Trump? He is Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo.

    A reverse image search on the meme led Trending to the original - un-Photoshopped - image, where he is seen greeting a celebrity supporter of his New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ghanaian actor Kofi Adu.

