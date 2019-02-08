The body recovered from the wreckage of a crashed plane is that of Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala, Dorset Police have said.
Sala, 28, was travelling to Cardiff in a plane piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the English Channel on 21 January. …
read more via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2GBBORJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Sala, 28, was travelling to Cardiff in a plane piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the English Channel on 21 January. …
read more via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2GBBORJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]