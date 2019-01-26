The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, paid a condolence visit to the home of Plateau son and celebrated Super Eagles Star Ahmed Musa over the loss of his dear mother Serah Moses .
As one who himself is no stranger to the pain of losing a mother, the …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2FP0zKz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
As one who himself is no stranger to the pain of losing a mother, the …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2FP0zKz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]