Confident Manchester United moved into the Premier League’s top four with a dominant 3-0 win over struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Anthony Martial was in sensational form, making the first for Paul Pogba and scoring a wonderful second as United secured their 10th victory in 11 games …
read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2UQdGhT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Anthony Martial was in sensational form, making the first for Paul Pogba and scoring a wonderful second as United secured their 10th victory in 11 games …
read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2UQdGhT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]