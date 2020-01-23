Metro Police arrest 171 suspects, rescue 19 captives in Akwa Ibom – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Akwa Ibom Police Command yesterday said it arrested 171 suspects and rescued 19 captives between last December and February 25 this year.

CP Imohimi Edgal, who made the disclosure at the town hall meeting/security summit of the Uyo Area Command …

police.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2HSm0JE

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top