A six-year-old girl was arrested and had her fingerprints and mugshot taken after she kicked a school worker, her grandmother claims.

Little Kaia Rolle, who suffers from mood swings because of her sleep apnoea, reportedly threw a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy school …

