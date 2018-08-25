Metro Police Brutality: 25-Year-Old Tailor Dies In Custody – Sahara Reporters

Mohammed Bashir, a 25-year-old tailor, has died while in Police custody, SaharaReporters can report.

The incident happened at Sengere Police Outpost, under the Kofare Divisional Office, in Yola, Adamawa State. Mustapha Atiku Ribadu, a relation of the deceased, told SaharaReporters that Bashir was brutalised to death in the …



