The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Mr Austin Iwar, says the command will embark on extensive training and development programmes for officers and men of the command.
He made the promise at the Police Officers’ Mess in Yenagoa, the state capital, during his maiden …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2wp0J53
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He made the promise at the Police Officers’ Mess in Yenagoa, the state capital, during his maiden …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2wp0J53
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]