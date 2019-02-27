Metro Police confirm 29 dead in fresh Kajuru killings – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Police have confirmed the death of 29 persons including a policeman in a fresh attack in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday morning.

The police spoke hours after survivors of the attack told PREMIUM TIMES that over 30 bodies were interred after violence …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Ee295s

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top