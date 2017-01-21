The Nigeria Police Force reportedly opened fire on some students of the Osun State University while playing football. PUNCH reports that one student Abiola Kazeem, got hit by a bullet in the stomach while another student Ibrahim, was hit in the mouth. Kazeem is currently receiving treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Osogbo while Ibrahim is at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital at Jolayemi area of Osogbo. Narrating how it happened, a Student said, the policemen came to the football pitch and started shouting Yahoo boys, Yahoo boys and thereafter opened fire on the students. The students are currently protesting. Meanwhile tThe Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs. Folashade Odoro, confirmed the incident