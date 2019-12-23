Metro Police hunt woman in viral video abusing maid – Newtelegraph

#1
A woman, seen in a viral video hurling an underage maid to the ground in manner depicting intent to kill, has disappeared.

The incident, which occurred in Enugu State, has left many social media users, who watched the video, nonplussed and outraged....

police.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/35VqNVa

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top