Metro Police identify flashpoints, deploy 31,000 personnel – New Telegraph

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

Police identify flashpoints, deploy 31,000 personnel - New Telegraph

The Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said a total of 31,000 police personnel will be deployed for the conduct of this Saturday's governorship election in Edo State. Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has taken measures to safeguard the integrity of...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top