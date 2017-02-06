Mr Malachi Coker, the Acting Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, on Monday said the police had sealed the Assembly over its leadership crisis. Coker told newsmen in Akure that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, ordered indefinite closure of the Assembly. The Assembly, had on Friday, Jan. 27, impeached the Speaker, Ms Jumoke Akindele, and other principal officers over allegation of N15 million fraud. The sum of N15 million was allegedly found on the Assembly’s Pay Master, Mr Makanjuola Adesina, who told the lawmakers that it was withdrawn on the instruction of the Speaker for a project which he failed to disclose. Coker told newsmen that the Assembly had adjourned sitting indefinitely following the police action. “For now, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has directed that the Assembly should be locked. “On Friday, Feb, 3, the police brought a warrant that the Assembly should be locked indefinitely and that was after the House had adjourned its sitting at a plenary held on Thursday, Feb. 2. “We hope the police will not be bias in their actions by allowing the impeached Speaker’s faction to have access into the Assembly,’’ he said.