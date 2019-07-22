The DeKalb County Police in Atlanta are searching for a man who has been robbing several businesses in an unusual disguise.
According to the department’s criminal investigative division, the man, who has not been identified, has robbed several Waffle Houses, two drugstores and a bank while wearing various …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2JL5qNv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the department’s criminal investigative division, the man, who has not been identified, has robbed several Waffle Houses, two drugstores and a bank while wearing various …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2JL5qNv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]