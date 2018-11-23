Metro Police present N7m cheques to 6 families of deceased officers – P.M. News

#1
The Kebbi State Police Command on Thursday presented cheques N7.38 million to six families of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, who presented the cheques to the beneficiaries in Birnin Kebbi, …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2QjsVBc

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top