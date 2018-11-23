The Kebbi State Police Command on Thursday presented cheques N7.38 million to six families of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, who presented the cheques to the beneficiaries in Birnin Kebbi, …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2QjsVBc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, who presented the cheques to the beneficiaries in Birnin Kebbi, …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2QjsVBc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]