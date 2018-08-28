Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Police Want To Forcefully Take Me To Lokoja And Kill Me, Says Melaye – Sahara Reporters

#1
Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, has accused the Nigeria Police Force of conniving with the Kogi State Government to kill him.

According to him, the plan was to find him “culpable [of] homicide and illegal possession of [firearms]”. He said it would …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2LykuMh

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top