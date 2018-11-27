Anderson Cooper advised Trump to visit a child-friendly NASA website for an explanation in the differences between weather and climate.
In a lighthearted segment on Monday night, CNN host Anderson Cooper targeted a series of tweets in which President Donald Trump …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2FDQsJ4
Get more World News
In a lighthearted segment on Monday night, CNN host Anderson Cooper targeted a series of tweets in which President Donald Trump …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2FDQsJ4
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]