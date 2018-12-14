A Youtbe star is facing life behind bars after allegedly covering up two pregnancies before dumping the babies in bins.
Alyssa Anne Dayvault had puzzled medics when they treated her vaginal bleeding only to find a placenta and umbilical cord.....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QS7dVb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Alyssa Anne Dayvault had puzzled medics when they treated her vaginal bleeding only to find a placenta and umbilical cord.....
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QS7dVb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]