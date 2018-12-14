Metro Popular Beauty Blogger Faces Life Behind Bars After Secretly Killing Two Babies From Two Pregnancies – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A Youtbe star is facing life behind bars after allegedly covering up two pregnancies before dumping the babies in bins.

Alyssa Anne Dayvault had puzzled medics when they treated her vaginal bleeding only to find a placenta and umbilical cord.....



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QS7dVb

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top