The Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) candidate in the March 9, 2019 Governorship elections, Dr. Oghenejodiakpo Obire have congratulated Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his electoral victory, saying building a stronger Delta State overrides personal or political affiliations.
Dr Obire, who was in Government House, Asaba on Thursday to congratulate …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2O69GHM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Dr Obire, who was in Government House, Asaba on Thursday to congratulate …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2O69GHM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]