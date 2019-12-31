The 77th Golden Globes Awards are slated to take place on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal their picks for Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress, among other categories. As the date approaches, bookmakers update their predictions for which nominees will take home the trophies. You can become an active part of the Golden Globes by betting online.
What Makes the Golden Globes Special?
The Golden Globes is the kickoff for the Hollywood award season go out on a limb when it comes to fashion, often wearing new and unique pieces. The stars come from all walks of the entertainment industry whereas the Academy Awards is strictly a Hollywood A-list crowd. As a fan, you never know what might happen when you are watching.
In addition, the Golden Globes are considered to be a more relaxed type of Hollywood awards show. Stars have the opportunity to go out on a limb when it comes to fashion, often wearing new and unique pieces. The stars come from all walks of the entertainment industry whereas the Academy Awards is strictly a Hollywood A-list crowd. As a fan, you never know what might happen when you are watching.
How Predictions Make the Golden Globes More Fun
By nature, people love to debate about what might happen and the Golden Globes are no different. Just as with sports teams or racing, the fans feel more involved when they have an opinion. Online bookmakers such as Unibet set odds for online betting on the Golden Globes winners. This provides everyone with a chance to have a stake in the outcome. It also gives a little bit of insight into the potential winners. For example, The Irishman is the current favorite to win Best Motion Picture – Drama with current odds of -200.
In addition to the winners and losers, you can bet on other aspects of the Golden Globes. In 2020, Ricky Gervais will return as the host for the fifth time. Hollywood expects it to be a fun-filled evening full of surprises. The British comedian has become infamous for his jokes about famous actors, actresses, and even the organizers of the show.
If you wonder (or think that you know) who will be on the receiving end of his jokes, you can place an online bet. Donald Trump? Bookmakers have set the odds at -1430. Will he bring up Mel Gibson again? The odds are set at -250 as of this writing. Either way, the evening stands to be a fun event.
Whether you are watching the Golden Globes out of interest as a film aficionado or you want to get in on the action by placing an online bet, this year’s awards ceremony shows how Hollywood is changing. Join in on the action by predicting your favorite for Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, or what Ricky Gervais might say.
What Makes the Golden Globes Special?
The Golden Globes is the kickoff for the Hollywood award season go out on a limb when it comes to fashion, often wearing new and unique pieces. The stars come from all walks of the entertainment industry whereas the Academy Awards is strictly a Hollywood A-list crowd. As a fan, you never know what might happen when you are watching.
In addition, the Golden Globes are considered to be a more relaxed type of Hollywood awards show. Stars have the opportunity to go out on a limb when it comes to fashion, often wearing new and unique pieces. The stars come from all walks of the entertainment industry whereas the Academy Awards is strictly a Hollywood A-list crowd. As a fan, you never know what might happen when you are watching.
How Predictions Make the Golden Globes More Fun
By nature, people love to debate about what might happen and the Golden Globes are no different. Just as with sports teams or racing, the fans feel more involved when they have an opinion. Online bookmakers such as Unibet set odds for online betting on the Golden Globes winners. This provides everyone with a chance to have a stake in the outcome. It also gives a little bit of insight into the potential winners. For example, The Irishman is the current favorite to win Best Motion Picture – Drama with current odds of -200.
In addition to the winners and losers, you can bet on other aspects of the Golden Globes. In 2020, Ricky Gervais will return as the host for the fifth time. Hollywood expects it to be a fun-filled evening full of surprises. The British comedian has become infamous for his jokes about famous actors, actresses, and even the organizers of the show.
If you wonder (or think that you know) who will be on the receiving end of his jokes, you can place an online bet. Donald Trump? Bookmakers have set the odds at -1430. Will he bring up Mel Gibson again? The odds are set at -250 as of this writing. Either way, the evening stands to be a fun event.
Whether you are watching the Golden Globes out of interest as a film aficionado or you want to get in on the action by placing an online bet, this year’s awards ceremony shows how Hollywood is changing. Join in on the action by predicting your favorite for Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, or what Ricky Gervais might say.