The Premier League has announced that fans inside stadiums, will get more detailed information about Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checks starting from December, according to Sky Sports.
For instance, under the new guidelines, a message will appear on the big screens …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2rD931h
Get More Nigeria Sports News
For instance, under the new guidelines, a message will appear on the big screens …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2rD931h
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]