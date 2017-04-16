Manchester United is hosting Chelsea at Old Trafford in a huge premier league tie. Here are the starting lineup for both teams: Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Darmian, Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Young, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford Subs: Romero, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Shaw Chelsea: Begovic; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard Subs: Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi