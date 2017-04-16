Submit Post Advertise

Sports Premier League: Manchester United v Chelsea- Starting Lineup

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Apr 16, 2017 at 3:06 PM. Views count: 1

    Manchester United is hosting Chelsea at Old Trafford in a huge premier league tie.

    Here are the starting lineup for both teams:

    Manchester United:

    De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Darmian, Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Young, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford

    Subs: Romero, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Shaw


    Chelsea:

    Begovic; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

    Subs: Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi
     

