The Presidency has fired back at the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) after it alleged that ”poverty, particularly in the North and massive social security have worsened under Buhari’s administration.”Addressing newsmen at the end of a meeting convened by its chairman and former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the group said it is difficult to see how ''Buhari can accept the challenge to radically improve his handling of our security situation and also improve the lives of Nigerians.''