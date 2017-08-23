Presidential Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, in a new interview alleged that Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode want President Muhammadu Buhari dead. “We know them, FFK, Fayose and the likes of them. I am not afraid to mention names. We know what they have said in this nation. “We were here in this nation when Fayose’s SA on media, Lere Olayinka came on social media and announced the death of president Buhari. “We know where all these things are coming from and why they are doing that because the laws are after them. But, he, Buhari, is not after them, if you break the law, it will come after you, that is what normally happens,'' Onochie said. See video: