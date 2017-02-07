Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, a Commissioner at the Public Compliant Commission in Benue State, is not happy with the Presidency for ‘not telling the truth’ about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health. In an interview at his office in Makurdi, Tsav said he's disappointed with the Presidency as he expected that the exact situation of Buhari's health would be explained to Nigerians. “It is natural for the president like any other human being to fall ill but what is bothering us is that the Presidency should be able to tell us exactly what is happening,” he said. He however, cautioned those ‘taking advantage of the current situation’ to have a rethink and wish the president well.