President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that Nigerians, who so wish, have the right to believe that his principal’s private visit to the United Kingdom is to seek medical attention. Adesina stated this on Thursday while featuring on Politics Today …
