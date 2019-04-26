Politics Presidency speaks on Buhari seeking medical treatment during private visit to UK – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that Nigerians, who so wish, have the right to believe that his principal’s private visit to the United Kingdom is to seek medical attention. Adesina stated this on Thursday while featuring on Politics Today …


Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2XRxpiX
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top