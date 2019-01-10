Politics President Buhari’s Government Is Corrupt – Bukola Saraki – Nairaland

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that President Buhari’s government has lost its moral ground in the fight against corruption because of corrupt practices within the administration.

Saraki in an exclusive interview with Channels Television said the Buhari-led government came in on a promise to oust corruption but have …



