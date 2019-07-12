JustForex Trading - Start Now

The federal government has approved N208 billion as the 2019 intervention funds for public institutions across the country.

The reinstated TETFund Executive Secretary, Suleiman Bogoro, made this known at the annual meeting with officials of TETFund and beneficiary institutions in Abuja on Thursday....

tet.JPG

