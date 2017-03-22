President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday spoke up against examination malpractices and fake certificates in the country. Buhari represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), expressed this view on Tuesday in Abuja, during the 65th Annual Council Meeting of the West African Examinations Council. “Today the attainment of wealth, power or educational influence is the mark of success which is not necessarily a bad thing except we are no longer concerned with the process of attaining success.” “The end it appears today justifies the means which explains why cheating in examinations and fake certificates simply do not generate the sort of outrage that such conduct would have generated years ago. “Public servants and many in the private sectors who have unexplainable wealth are celebrated in one form or the other, alumni recognitions, honorary degrees, chieftaincy titles and even higher religious titles. “Often, cheating is with the collusion of parents and teachers. This only reflects the failure of values in our larger society. Educational policy within that milieu of collapsed value failure is a totally different type of task when values in society have collapsed. When values in the society have been upturned, the role of the policy maker is completely different from when values are maintained by and large.”