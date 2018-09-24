Entertainment President Trump Pours Encomium On Kanye West – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
US President Donald Trump lavished praise on Kanye West hours before a meeting at the White House with the rapper who has become one of his most outspoken supporters.

“I like him a lot,” Trump said in a telephone interview with “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning. “He’s been …



via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2yBvV0T

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[96]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top