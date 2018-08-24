World President Trump Wants to Delay His North Korea Trip – TIME

#1
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he’s directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on denuclearization.

He tweets that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of stepped-up pressure by the …



Read more via TIME – https://ift.tt/2PAfwla

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top