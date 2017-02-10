On Thursday, February 10, 2017, a brawl broke out at the South Africa's parliament as guards exchanged punches with opposition lawmakers for disrupting President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town. In the video, the fight broke out after Speaker Baleka Mbete ordered the main opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ejected after their leader Julius Malema called Zuma 'rotten to the core'. The security official in white shirts forcibly ejected about 25 members of the main opposition party before peace was finally restored at the parliament. See video below: