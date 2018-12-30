Politics Presidential Election: Bello Vows To Deliver Kogi For PMB – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Kogi state governor, Alh Yahaya Bello has promised to deliver the state for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor made the pledge in Anyigba, Kogi East during the flag off of the APC presidential …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2GMn7wO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top