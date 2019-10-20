Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday shocked the nation, when he hinted that the least daily upkeep of a prisoner in America was higher than the proposed N30,000 minimum wage. He also pointed out that the least daily upkeep spent on a prisoner in America is N31,000 …
